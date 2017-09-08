Luckily, I did not have to search for a solution for very long. In an art history class during the first week of classes, my professor informed us that each class meeting will begin with two minutes of silence, intended to clear our minds by eliminating outside distractions. He told us to direct our focus inward and concentrate on our breathing. While smiling and nodding in class, I thought this would be a total waste of my time. Is this really what my tuition money is paying for? Surprisingly, I was eating my words exactly two minutes later.