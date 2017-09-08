One of the chandelier in the main lobby of the Hotel, which is welcoming its first guests tomorrow. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The fitness room inside the Hotel features a workout room, a pool and an outdoor patio, which will hopefully be used for outdoor fitness classes. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The tenth floor, which includes an event space, also features an outdoor terrace. Guests of the hotel can see most of the campus from the top floor. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The Hotel is not completely finished, as the top three floors are still undergoing renovations. While the Hotel is welcoming its first guests on Friday, it will not be completely finished for a few weeks. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The front desk of the hotel is decorated by a sculpture inspired by the Chesapeake Bay, and the colors can change on it throughout the day. There are similar structures throughout the hotel. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
Balconies line the second floor, accessible near the meeting rooms. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
Standard guest rooms include a spotless bathroom, as well as artwork inspired by the University of Maryland. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The main entrance is covered in glass bearing a Maryland flag. The etching in glass creates shadows underneath in the form of the flag. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
Guests have the option between standard king or two queen sized beds in their rooms, or they can upgrade to one of the 21 studio suites, five one-bedroom suites, or the three signature suites. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The Kapnos Taverna is a reimagination of traditional Greek food and mediterranean-inspired cocktails, and is set to open later this month. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
The second floor features a number of meeting rooms named after notable individuals, including the Harriet Tubman Meeting Room and the Wright Brothers Boardroom. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
In addition to the four restaurants inside the Hotel, there is a large, fully stocked hotel bar. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
Mike Franklin, the owner of Franklins Restaurant, Brewery, and General Store in Hyattsville, also owns Old Maryland Grill. He hopes his restaurant’s food will rival “your grandma’s.” (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
Adam Greenberg is responsible for two of the restaurants opening in the Hotel: Bagels ’n Grinds, and Potomac Pizza. (Julia Lerner/The Diamondback)
