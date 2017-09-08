Collins, a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, was killed near the bus stop in the early hours of May 20. Sean Urbanski, then a student at this university, approached Collins and two of his friends at about 3 a.m. and said to him, "Step left, step left if you know what's good for you," University Police Chief David Mitchell said at a news conference. After Collins said no, Urbanski stabbed him in the chest.