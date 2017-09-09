Maryland football freshman running back Anthony McFarland missed his senior season at Dematha Catholic High School due to a broken fibula.
After the four-star recruit didn't appear in the Terps' 63-17 win against Towson, coach DJ Durkin said McFarland is still not completely healthy. While McFarland has practiced with the team the past few weeks, Durkin didn't feel comfortable using him in the blowout.
McFarland was ranked 99th nationally out of high school, according to 247Sports.
"He's still recovering and he didn't play a snap of football all last year," Durkin said. "That guy grinds at practice and had the best two to three weeks at practice since he's been here."
Though no official timetable has been set on McFarland's return, Durkin lauded the running back's potential. In the meantime, the Terps will rely on the explosive backfield duo of Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison. The pair combined for more than 150 yards for the second straight game on Saturday.
"[McFarland] will be a great, All-American type of player here one day," Durkin said.
