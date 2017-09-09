After an upset win over Texas last weekend in Austin, Maryland football returned home to face Towson on Saturday. The first half went the Terps' way — they're bringing a 28-7 lead into the locker room.
Maryland got onto the board less than three minutes into the game on a touchdown pass from Kasim Hill to D.J. Moore:
Not long after that, Moore made some Tigers defenders miss for another touchdown:
And Ty Johnson didn't want a receiver to upstage him, so he plowed through the Towson defense to make the lead 21-0:
After getting on the board in the second quarter, the Tigers were driving into Maryland territory again, but the Terps defense stopped them when it mattered most. Darnell Savage read this overthrown Ryan Stover pass perfectly and took it to the house:
Before the half, the Tigers tried to tack on a quick score, but … well, see for yourself:
After a 51-41 victory last week, the Terps will be just fine with a 28-7 halftime lead.
