DeVos is a woman whose actions indicate she does not care about women's rights. By rescinding Title IX protections, she is making colleges unsafe for women while propagating a wrongful system. Only 20 percent of female rape victims in the United States report their assaults, and that is because the system is rigged against them. The police, college administrations and assaulters tell women that their assault is a personal issue, that it can't be proven, that they shouldn't have dressed a certain way and that they asked for it.