With about 28 minutes remaining in the Maryland field hockey team's 1-0 win against No. 9 Louisville on Sunday afternoon, the Terps sideline had a message for its young squad.
"Manage the energy," the sideline shouted.
The No. 11 Terps responded, earning a pair of penalty corner opportunities over a span of about four minutes. Defender Bodil Keus' first attempt was saved. Her second didn't miss.
Keus possessed the ball around a Louisville defender and drove toward the net. Then, she deposited the ball past Cardinals goalie Ayeisha McFerran, who dove seconds too soon.
The shot landed in the lower-right corner of the net, giving Maryland a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Still, Maryland was tested, as head coach Missy Meharg said Friday that "highly volatile" plays often follow scoring plays. That was the case Sunday, as the Cardinals earned a penalty corner about 90 seconds later, a chance to tie the game.
Louisville's shot sailed wide right, preserving Maryland's lead.
It was a sequence that proves just how much Meharg's squad has improved five games into its schedule with conference play scheduled to begin next weekend. Facing its third ranked team, Maryland controlled possession from the outset. It was the second time in three days that was the case, as the Terps topped Towson, 8-0, on Friday to open the Terrapin Invitational in College Park.
Maryland's attack didn't generate as many shots as it did against the Tigers but it maintained a shooting advantage. The Terps took 19 to Louisville's eight.
The Terps' aggressive press limited the Cardinals' opportunities, and as a result, Maryland boasted an 11-4 first-half shooting advantage. Nonetheless, neither team scored before the intermission.
Maryland goalkeeper Sarah Holliday and defenders Hannah Bond and Sophie Giezeman anchored the Terps' backline, keeping the Cardinals off the board for the first time this season.
Louisville's best opportunity to score came with four minutes remaining, when it had numbers, but Holliday saved the shot off a pad.
With two minutes remaining, Terps assistant coach Marvin Bam shouted "finish the game." Maryland did.
Guidance from the sideline helped the Terps generate momentum, which lifted them to their first win against a ranked opponent this season.
