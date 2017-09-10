This is the question any National fan with a crumb of self-awareness must answer. The indie band from Brooklyn makes sad music that cannot be denied. Their mopey music is often transcendent: the National's 2007 album, Boxer, is an anxious masterpiece about being an alienated young adult. However, in the group's last two releases, High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me, the National lost their emotional core. They continued to make sad songs with beautiful arrangements and heady lyrics, because that's what the National does, but their despair ceased to be persuasive. Listeners wondered why, really, members of the National were this sad.