And that's a testament to Pollàri's songwriting ability — I've been listening to the mixtape's last song, the brilliantly titled "Lil Elroy Jetson," for weeks and singing it out loud for even longer — but only in the past few days did I learn what I was singing. And while "Balling for fun/ Hot like the sun" doesn't put Lil Llari on the same level as Kendrick Lamar in furthering rap's literary standing, it's a fun, clever hook that you can sing aloud for days on end.