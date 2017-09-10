University of Maryland Police responded to reports of theft, disorderly conduct and controlled dangerous substance violations, among other incidents in the past 10 days, according to police reports.
Thefts
University Police responded to the Riggs Alumni Center for a theft on Sept. 1 at 11:28 p.m. A woman told officers that electronic accessories, cash and ID cards were stolen from a room in the building, police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.
Police would not say the value or amount of items stolen, but they will review camera footage. This case is active.
On Sept. 4 at 1:17 a.m., police responded to Dorchester Hall for a bicycle theft, Hoaas said. A woman reported to police that her mountain bicycle was stolen between about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.
University Police submitted a request for a video review of the cameras in the area and is awaiting review of the footage. This case is active.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 5 at 4:35 p.m., police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Lee Building.
A female student had a disagreement with employees about information she was being given and refused to leave.
She was upset and was a disturbance to others in the building, Hoaas said.
The woman was able to calm down and cooperate once police arrived at the scene. Officers explained to her that she was trespassing, and if she didn't leave, she could be arrested.
The student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct. This case is closed.
Controlled dangerous substance violation
On Sept. 5 at 1:45 a.m., police responded to Route 1 for a report of a CDS violation, according to police reports. The incident resulted in an arrest.
Police responded to Route 1 on Sept. 7 at 1:51 a.m. and 2:08 a.m. for additional CDS violation reports. These incidents both resulted in arrests.
DWI/DUI
On Sept. 2, there were two DWI/DUI arrests. The first occurred on Route 1 at 8:02 p.m., and the second was on University Boulevard at about 3:47 a.m., according to police reports.
