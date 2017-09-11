Kristi Toliver set a new WNBA record tonight, a sentence that should not surprise many Maryland Terrapin fans. The Mystics guard hit a record nine threes in Sunday's 82-68 playoff victory over the New York Liberty, breaking Diana Taurasi and Riquna Williams' record of eight in a game.
.@KristiToliver has set a new #WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a game… playoffs or regular season with 9! #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/WgLWyqxEg9
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 10, 2017
That is just… so Kristi Toliver of Kristi Toliver. #shakingmyhead
That’s how she did in HS, college & STILL Ms Big Shot in #WNBAPlayoffs!
— Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) September 10, 2017
Toliver was an All-American during her two seasons at Maryland in 2005 and 2006. Hitting 3-pointers is nothing new — she buried 131 of them in a Maryland uniform. Her greatest moment as a Terp came in the 2006 National Championship game, when her game-tying 3-pointer against Duke forced overtime.
Toliver scored 16 points in that game on her way to leading Maryland to its first National Championship.
Toliver and the Mystics will begin a best-of-five series against the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Comments