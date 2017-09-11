Maryland received votes again in this week's AP Poll but failed to crack the top 25. Their votes put them as the 31st highest-ranked team in the nation.
Last week their votes put them at 30th in the country, receiving 45 total points from the voters. This week their points fell slightly to 42.
The Terps got leapfrogged by Oregon, who moved from 31st to 30th after their home victory against Nebraska.
The Terps are ranked as high as No. 20, with Brent Axe of The Post-Standard in Syracuse showing some love for Maryland.
John Adams, who has pursued a career as a college football writer after sitting as the president of the United States, ranked Maryland 21st.
This marks the second straight year Maryland has received multiple votes in the AP Poll. The Terps received votes in weeks 4, 5 and 6 in last year's poll.
You can view the full breakdown of Maryland's votes in the AP poll from the past two weeks here.
Comments