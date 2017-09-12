Now, it would be unfair to portray every student as indifferent to real learning, just as it would be unfair to accuse every professor of being detached from their students. In fact, I have had wonderful professors at the University of Maryland — people who genuinely wanted me to learn rather than memorize facts for a test. These are the professors who are willing to stay after class to explain confusing concepts or even just to speak with me about my future. I have seen professors patiently explain answers as my colleagues and I frantically ask question after question. So, to Mark Bauerlein, I would say his nostalgic image of curious students and supportive professors isn't completely dead.