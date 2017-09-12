In a broad sense, these actions by the Trump administration are nothing new to Haitians. To be caught between the racist whims of foreign leaders and the threat of natural disaster is a chronic problem for the country. Time and again, the Haitian people have had to rebuild, whether out of the scorched earth of slavery and war or the rubble of earthquakes and hurricanes. Their history is one of resilience in the face of the impossible. Now they are being tested again: By rain and racism, by wind and deportation, by Irma and President Trump. One hopes that this time, Americans will be moved to demand Haitians receive the respect they deserve, wherever they live.