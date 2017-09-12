The Maryland football team released its 2020 and 2021 conference schedules on Tuesday. In both seasons, the Terps face a potentially daunting final four games.
Maryland will host five Big Ten games in 2020 and four conference tilts in 2021.
After beginning the 2020 slate with games against Minnesota, Indiana and Northwestern, the Terps must battle five of the Big Ten's most successful programs in their last six matchups. They take on Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan State at home, and Penn State and Michigan on the road. An Oct. 31 showdown with Rutgers, which finished 0-9 in the conference last year, provides a potential respite.
Maryland will meet Illinois for the first time in program history to kick off Big Ten play in 2021. Its final four contests include games against Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.
The Terps are 8-17 in league play since joining the Big Ten. They begin their conference slate this year Sept. 30 at Minnesota.
