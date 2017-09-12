Through the first two game of the season, Maryland football is 2-0, and the numbers are truly staggering at how well the Maryland offense (with help from the defense and special teams) has put points on the board. Maryland's running game was strong in 2016, but the offense as a whole is at an incredible pace this year.
Here are some additional stats that show why Maryland has been one of the best scoring teams in the country. (Yeah, yeah, half of these came against Towson, we know. Just enjoy these numbers while they're here.)
Total points:
1. Oregon — 119
2. Maryland — 114
4. No. 18 Kansas State* — 110
T-18. No. 10 Wisconsin — 85
* — highest ranked team
Considering Maryland has not historically been an offensive juggernaut, as Oregon has been for the last decade, this is an eye-opening stat. Wisconsin has the next-highest Big Ten scoring output, and as we'll see, the Badgers' recipe for success is similar to the Terps'.
Team rushing yards:
1. Army — 835 yds
7. Maryland — 630 yds
10. No. 10 Wisconsin — 591 yds
For us Terps Watchers, this is something to be very excited about. Maryland's rushing attack has been the most consistent facet of its game in recent memory, but these numbers are something else entirely. However, the odds of catching Army are very slim, since they very rarely pass ever.
Maryland ranks ahead of Wisconsin, the second-best running offense in the conference. The Badgers have almost always been run-focused, featuring excellent college running backs like Heisman winner Ron Dayne and more recently Melvin Gordon. That the Terps have an advantage here is pretty impressive.
Team quarterback ratings
1. Texas Tech — 234.0
4. UCF^ — 224.5
5. No. 2 Oklahoma* — 220.0
8. Maryland — 211.0
* — highest ranked team
^ — Maryland's next opponent
Heading into the bye week, Maryland's quarterback rating has been stellar, lead by true freshman Kasim Hill. Interesting note: The Terps' overall QB rating trails Baker Mayfield, a Heisman nominee last year, by just nine points. Maryland was not expected to be this strong under center, but Hill and co. have produced.
Another interesting note: UCF, Maryland's next opponent, has played only one game due to Hurricane Irma, and its week 3 matchup against Georgia Tech has already been canceled. While the Terps have a bye this week, the Knights will get some unexpected time to rest as well.
Yards per play
1. Maryland — 9.1
2-130. Does it matter?
Yup. If the metric you care most about is an offense's yards per play, then Maryland is the best team in the country, period. In fact, it leads this stat by a half-yard over the next best squad, which is pretty darn good, considering the slim margin between most teams. The Terps not only score, they score on big plays — usually long runs by Ty Johnson and big catches by D.J. Moore.
Team efficiencies — offense
1. No. 2 Oklahoma — 97.0
2. Maryland — 96.0
3. No. 4 USC — 95.0
26. No. 5 Penn State — 74.1
Team efficiency is a stat hosted on ESPN that aims to determine how each facet of the game affects the scoring margins, while adjusting to the strength of the opponent and the score. Maryland's offense is SECOND-BEST IN THE COUNTRY and by far the most efficient in the Big Ten, with Penn State being the next closest competitor.
Team efficiency — overall
1. No. 2 Oklahoma — 96.2
6. Maryland — 93.4
7. No. 5 Penn State — 92.4
Thanks to that uber-efficient O, the Terps check in at No. 6 overall, narrowly beating Penn State for the Big Ten lead. Maryland hasn't done as great on defense (77.8 efficiency, 27th nationally) or special teams (66.8, 33rd), but a high-octane offense goes a long way.
Bonus stat: Ty Johnson leads the country with an average of 15.1 yards per carry and is tied for the 15th-most yards in the country, while sharing time in the backfield with Lorenzo Harrison.
Extra bonus stat: D.J. Moore has three receiving touchdowns, which is tied for the sixth-most of any player in the country. His 230 receiving yards are the 20th-most through two games. Plus, Moore's rushing touchdown means he is tied for the 17th-most points (24) scored by any player. These guys are why we watch Maryland football.
Stats current as of Monday, taken from ESPN and Sports-Reference.
