The Maryland men's soccer team is ranked No. 3 in this week's United Soccer Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Terps (4-0-1, 0-0-1 Big Ten) moved up two spots after their 0-0 tie against then-No. 4 Indiana on Friday. That was the first top-five matchup at Ludwig Field since 2012.
Both teams jumped in the rankings after the scoreless draw in which the Hoosiers outshot the Terps, 14-7.
The Hoosiers (4-0-1, 0-0-1) are now the top-ranked team in the country. Each of the three teams previously ranked higher than them (Stanford, Wake Forest, Clemson) suffered losses last week.
Big Ten foes Michigan State and Michigan jumped in the rankings, as the Spartans moved up seven spots to No. 6, and the Wolverines entered the top-25 at No. 18.
Georgetown, Maryland's Oct. 17 opponent, cracked the top-10 this week, moving from No. 18 to No. 9.
