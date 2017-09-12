ODESZA experiments with their beats to create a dreamlike, nearly cinematic experience. Each beat drop is an auditory and almost visual journey. You don't always know the words being hummed, and sometimes you can't even tell if you're listening to high-pitched string instruments or vocals from an obscure SoundCloud babe. Nonetheless, you'll find yourself immersed in the album's impressive ability to encapsulate its listeners with a plethora of layered beats.