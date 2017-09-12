Some fans may have recognized the music from the end of the episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind," where it was revealed — though only to the audience, in a bit of dramatic irony — that an evil Morty controlled an evil Rick cyborg. As the music plays, we see all the characters who were killed floating in the vacuum of space, dumped by their own brethren. It is then revealed the Morty who worked for the elected president had learned the evil Morty and President Morty were one and the same.