American rapper and artist Saul Williams has spoken repeatedly about how the media we consume is as much a part of our diet as food. "All of [the things you consume] are parts of our diet, you know. … All of these things have an effect." As college students, we are beginning to find our footing as individuals and develop our own opinions — as we should be. But investing so much in the identities we create online does a disservice to that growth. We have to start disconnecting from the screens in our lives. We must think critically about the ways in which various platforms force us to create smaller, less nuanced versions of ourselves and promote a culture of disengagement rather than critical thinking.