Last night on Monday Night Football, Stefon Diggs put on a show. He caught seven passes for 93 yards with two touchdowns, all while wearing cleats inspired by Randy Moss.
The former Terp's excellent performance earned him an interview with another beloved University Maryland alum: Scott Van Pelt.
The clip features Diggs' discussing his inspiration from Moss as well as his thoughts on the Vikings' rookie running back, former Florida State Seminole Dalvin Cook.
A former Terp balling out on primetime getting interviewed by another former Terp doing SportsCenter. How neat is that?
