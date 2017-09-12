Former Terp Stefon Diggs entered his third season in the NFL after turning heads as a wide receiver and returner during his three years in College Park.
Diggs plays for the Minnesota Vikings and he decided to celebrate the team's opening day on Monday Night Football with cleats honoring a franchise legend: Randy Moss.
Diggs must have been inspired by Moss, as he scored a pair of first half touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.
How is Stefon Diggs this wide open? pic.twitter.com/ejBULwWxpq — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) September 12, 2017
Stefon Diggs AKA The Saints daddy pic.twitter.com/KLRU7WFqtD
— Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) September 12, 2017
You can catch Diggs in action right now on ESPN.
