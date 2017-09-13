President Trump's decision to end DACA is, above all else, absurd. The order is cruel and racist, but it is also one of the most nonsensical positions Trump has taken in a presidency defined by nonsensical positions. It throws red meat to Trump's base and spites our American values, basic decency and simple logic. Rescinding this program threatens more than 800,000 people, their families, their communities and the only home that they have ever known while helping no one. It is unambiguously opposed to the common interest of the American people. And yet it is now policy.