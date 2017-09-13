Liberal arts have long been viewed as elitist with no practical uses or prospects of remuneration. While it is true that a degree in engineering may go further than one in philosophy, there are still many career options that do not require a STEM background. Careers in marketing, fashion, consulting, public service and finance can all be attained through majoring in liberal arts. Effective communication, reading and writing are essential to any high-level position, and you will not succeed in the workplace without those skills.