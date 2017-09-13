Despite the moments when student activism has run awry, the times it has elicited tangible change make it central to American culture, politics and democracy. It's time to do away with dismissive rhetoric of liberal brainwashing and bias and instead focus on the issues students raise. Instead of cowering in fear from the ever-scary coeds, it's time to confront the problems directly. Not all student movements are created equal, but the constant endeavor to push the boundaries shouldn't be chastised — it should be celebrated. The more active and engaged students become within their institutions and their country, the better citizens they become.