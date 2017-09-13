The Maryland men's soccer team defeated Rutgers 3-0 Tuesday night and capped off the victory with this hilarious goal that pretty much sums up Rutgers sports.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!
Eli Crognale with his first career goal as a Terp! Maryland leads 3-0 with 5 minutes remaining. #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/3fTs70KR9c
— Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 13, 2017
That goal got us thinking: how much has Maryland really dominated Rutgers since the Terps joined the Big Ten?
Well, we crunched the numbers, and it's not a good look for the Scarlet Knights. In just over three seasons in the Big Ten, Maryland is 46-15 against Rutgers across all sports. Here's the breakdown by sport.
Football (Record: 2-1)
Ok, so we'll start by giving Rutgers a little credit. In the first Big Ten meeting between the two teams back in November of 2014, Rutgers erased a 35-10 deficit to beat the Terps 41-38 at then-Byrd Stadium.
However, it's been all Terps since then. Who could forget Maryland's 46-41 victory in New Brunswick in 2015 when Mike Locksley's Terps erased a 31-10 Rutgers lead for their third and final victory of the season. Caleb Rowe passed for 239 yards and rushed for 107 in what was undoubtedly his best performance as a Terrapin.
Then there's last season's matchup in which the Terps ran all over the Scarlet Knights to pick up their sixth win of the year and become bowl-eligible in DJ Durkin's first season. Maryland rushed for 318 yards, including 168 from Ty Johnson, in its 31-13 victory.
Men's Basketball (Record: 5-0)
Maryland has won its five matchups with Rutgers by a combined 75 points, including an absolute dismantling of Scarlet Kinights basketball at Xfinity Center on Jan. 6, 2016.
Four Terps scored in double figures including Jake Layman's game-high 18 points and Diamond Stone's double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds). Even Jared Nickens was one point away from a double-double as Maryland beat Rutgers 88-63.
Women's Basketball (Record: 4-0)
The women also have never lost an in-conference hoops clash against the school from New Jersey. Their record stands at 4-0, although they have never really blown out the Scarlet Knights in conference play. Their biggest win was a 73-59 triumph on February 21, 2016. In that matchup, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Terps with 21 points.
Men's Soccer (Record: 5-0)
Thursday's 3-0 Maryland win was a dominant performance, but Rutgers has played the Terps pretty close over the last four seasons.
The two teams have only met once in postseason play — a 2-0 Terps win in the 2014 Big Ten Tournament — but the most exciting matchup came on Sept. 13 of last season.
It was the beginning of a horrible season for Rutgers and an undefeated regular season for the Terps, but the Scarlet Knights somehow sent the game to overtime tied at one. However, midfielder Jake Rozhansky scored his first ever Maryland goal in double overtime to break the hearts of the very small number of Rutgers fans in attendance.
Men's Lacrosse (Record: 4-0)
Men's Lacrosse is another sport in which the Scarlet Knights have played the Terps close, but to no avail. The teams have played four great games but the best one came back in April.
The No. 3 Terps were taking on the No. 11 Scarlet Knights in Piscataway on their way to a National Championship. A Rutgers goal with 39 seconds to play sent the game into overtime, and after possession went back and forth without any scoring in the sudden death period, Connor Kelly reminded Rutgers fans what it's like to go to Rutgers with a game-winning goal in triple overtime to secure a 13-12 Maryland victory.
Baseball (Record: 4-2)
Rutgers took the first two Big Ten games against the Terps in College Park in 2016, but the Terps have won the last four meetings by a combined score of 26-3. That streak was kicked off by a 6-0 Maryland victory in 2016 in which Brian Shaffer had one of his best starts as a Terp — eight innings, three hits, no runs and eight strikeouts.
Field Hockey (Record: 4-0)
To no one's surprise, Maryland has dominated Rutgers in Field Hockey. The four wins for Maryland included a 4-0 victory in 2014 in which the Scarlet Kinights recorded only two shots on goal.
Women's Lacrosse (4-0)
These matchups can get hard to watch. In four games, the Terps have outscored the Scarlet Knights 74-25. In May of 2016, Rutgers actually scored the first goal of the game before Maryland went on to score 17(!!) goals in the first half on its way to a 19-9 victory.
Volleyball (Record: 5-1)
Maryland volleyball has had its struggles since joining the Big Ten, but not against Rutgers. Last season, the Terps won all six sets in the two matchups between the teams.
Women's Soccer (Record: 1-2)
Yes, Rutgers actually has a winning record against Maryland on the pitch, but the Terps 2014 2-0 victory over the Scarlet Knights was special. Rutgers was ranked No. 25 in the country at the time, and thanks to first-half goals from Maisie McCune and Natasha Ntone-Kouo, Maryland picked up its first and only win over a ranked opponent since joining the Big Ten.
Softball (Record: 1-5)
Ok so Rutgers wins this one overall, but Maryland's one win in May of 2017 was pretty exciting. Trailing 3-0 through four innings, the Terps scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game and then another in the seventh on a Sarah Calta RBI single to secure a 4-3 victory.
Wrestling (Record: 0-3)
Rutgers is a wrestling school and Maryland is most certainly not.
Gymnastics (Record: 4-1)
Despite wrestling's struggles, the gymnastics team has owned Rutgers on the mat. Rutgers' only victory over the Terps came by only 0.425 points in February of 2016.
Women's Tennis (Record: 3-0)
Quietly, the women's tennis team has maybe dominated Rutgers the most since joining the Big Ten. In three matchups between the teams, the Terps have won 20 of the 21 individual matches.
