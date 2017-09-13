The No. 3 Terps were taking on the No. 11 Scarlet Knights in Piscataway on their way to a National Championship. A Rutgers goal with 39 seconds to play sent the game into overtime, and after possession went back and forth without any scoring in the sudden death period, Connor Kelly reminded Rutgers fans what it's like to go to Rutgers with a game-winning goal in triple overtime to secure a 13-12 Maryland victory.