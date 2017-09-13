University of Maryland Police have identified and charged a man in connection with an Aug. 27 indecent exposure incident on the campus.
John Lee Robinson, 26, from Joppa, was issued a criminal summons for one count of indecent exposure, according to a University Police news release. He was served the summons on Sept. 8 and was issued a denial of access to the campus.
On Aug. 27 at about 9:05 p.m., University Police officers met with two
people who reported indecent exposure incidents that occurred between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. that morning.
The first incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. near Campus Drive and lot 1B. The second incident occurred near of Allegany Hall at about 7:30 a.m. Both incidents involved a naked man who approached female students at this university.
