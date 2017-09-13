While Veep may very well assume its position as one of the world's smartest political comedies, it also leaves behind a legacy in the realm of feminism. What began with Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation and Tina Fey in 30 Rock (among others) continued with Dreyfus in Veep. Playing an ambitiously smart and charming female in a male-dominated field, Dreyfus inspires and proves the capabilities of women intellectually not only in the realm of television, but also in the real world.