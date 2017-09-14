Perhaps another way to look at this summer's failures is to look at all the movies that underperformed despite high amounts of press garnered. The Emoji Movie, Annabelle: Creation, The Mummy, Alien: Covenant, The Hitman's Bodyguard, Atomic Blonde, The Dark Tower, Baywatch, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword all failed to reach $100 million. Granted, some of these movies floundered critically, or managed to "win their weekend," but for the amount their respective studios spent on advertising, it's a tough pill to swallow that none of the films managed to gross even as much as The Angry Birds Movie did in the summer of 2016.