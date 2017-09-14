Being a young woman on a college campus today is an experience punctuated by the foreboding "dos" and "don'ts" of our parents, partners, teachers and institutions. It is an experience in which you are told to think twice about taking the Metro alone; to always carry pepper spray; to never leave a friend at a party; to wear whatever you want, but also be aware of your surroundings. It is an experience that acknowledges that, even if you do everything in your power to do the "right" thing, you could still join the 1 in 5 female undergraduates who have experienced some type of sexual assault.