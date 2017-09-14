Landa is our ally and was one of the best professors at this institution. She taught us that we are each a product of our upbringing, and that it is our responsibility to question what we have been taught to believe — especially when it comes to stereotypes. She created a classroom where we felt comfortable discussing our beliefs, and even our biases, without the fear of being judged. If something was said that caused tension, she helped us explain our feelings and led us toward a path of mutual respect and understanding.