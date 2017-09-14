Though my vision was largely obscured — due to the fact that the images on the screen made me feel incredibly unsafe the entire time — I was able to pick up on a few plot points. In the town of Derry, Maine, there are many children, which is unfortunate because about every 27 years, a demonic shape-shifting entity dubbed "It" emerges and starts eating them. But before It eats them, It terrorizes them. This is simply It's way. Though It can take any form, the monster is usually seen as an chilling showman who calls himself "Pennywise the Dancing Clown."