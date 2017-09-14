While it's a simple trick, and it makes the film a tad shallow, it's incredibly effective — just ask the guy next to me who watched the movie in the fetal position. Even though you know something is coming up VERY soon, you're never quite sure what it is or how it will happen. The sheer quantity of jump scares means that if you're a horror film frequent flyer (hello!) then you'll get used to it. But if you're not, It is probably the scariest movie your friends will talk you into seeing this year.