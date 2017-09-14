Political Latinxs United for Movement and Action in Society is partnering with the University of Maryland's undocumented student coordinator to use about $3,000 raised from its Dream Gala to assist students in DACA — a program that allows some undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to work and study in two-year blocks. — to pay for the $495 renewal fee, said Madelyne Ventura, the student organization's president.