#AerieREAL is new to the University of Maryland this year. Its goal is to spread messages of body positivity across campus. It debuted on the campus at the First Look Fair, with an event called Stick to Kindness. Those who passed by were invited to take colored sticky notes and write a compliment or encouraging message. The sticky notes were all placed together on large boards spelling out #AerieREAL in a collage of solidarity and support.