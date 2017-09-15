What happens next depends heavily on the public comment period that DeVos has just opened — after that period ends, DeVos could create legislative rules that are binding in a way that Obama's "Dear Colleague" letter wasn't. These rules could very well be in the favor of victims of sexual assault and others concerned with how sexual violence is handled on college campuses. We won't know until then, so speak up about your thoughts on sexual assault on college campuses. Join the discussion about the funding of Title IX offices, and think about the evidentiary standards you want to see on your campus.