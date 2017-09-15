The Bulls will be Stone's fourth NBA team since he left Maryland after one season. Despite making the All-Big Ten third team, the Wisconsin native was somehow not a lottery pick in the 2016 NBA Draft; instead, he was taken 40th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, who promptly traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. After a season in L.A., he was shipped to the Atlanta Hawks on July 6. They decided to waive him for some reason, which is how he ended up on the market again.