The sobering reality is that talent and hard work don't always equal success in the music industry. In fact, the age-old formula seems to be quite finicky. Within hip-hop, there are several different routes to the top and the charts aren't always reliable indicators of the next hit song. After all, it came as a surprise that a song as deliriously melancholy as Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" would be number seven in the country and win a VMA for "Song of the Summer," the most spirited season of all. Chart positions have demonstrated that coexistence is very much feasible between upbeat and somber, lyrical and "mumble rap," trap and "conscious" songs. There seems to be no guiding light, and longevity is rare.