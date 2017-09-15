Maryland field hockey forward Melissa Wilken pulled her hamstring earlier this week, coach Missy Meharg said, causing her to miss the Terps' 3-1 win against Indiana on Friday.
Wilken was "intentionally sidelined" against the Hoosiers, Meharg said, and will be evaluated ahead of Maryland's next game Sunday, when the Terps host Bucknell.
Wilken has made a pair of starts this season and appeared in all five games entering Friday. She's posted two assists this season but is 0-for-14 on shot attempts.
The Oudtshoorn, South Africa, native played her freshman and sophomore seasons at James Madison before joining the Terps this year. She started 18 of 20 games for the Dukes in 2016.
