In April, German defender Johannes Bergmann joined the college recruiting agency Athletes USA, designed to connect colleges with international athletes.
Three weeks later, he committed to the Maryland men's soccer team.
Now, less than five months after initially posting his profile on Athletes USA, Bergmann has become a stalwart in the Terps' new backline, starting five of the team's six games this season.
With some help from German teammate Gordon Wild, Bergmann has adjusted quickly to college soccer. He'll look to continue his impressive first year Sunday at Penn State.
"[When] we had the opportunity to bring Johannes in as a left-footed left center-back with his experiences," Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski said, "we jumped at it right away."
As a youth player, Bergmann moved up the ranks of RW Erfurt, a German professional team. By the time he graduated high school in 2014, he had reached the first team, which competes in the third division of German professional soccer.
Bergmann, who turns 23 later this month, then spent three seasons with FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen, helping the team to a third-place finish in Germany's fourth division last year.
During his time overseas, Bergmann played alongside players as old as 35. He said competing with players his age has been one of the biggest obstacles in the NCAA game.
"Here, it's more athletic," Bergmann said. "Very young players and the pace is a little bit higher."
Still, Maryland values the experience Bergmann gained playing professionally in Germany.
Wild pointed to Bergmann's passing and "calmness and composure" on the ball as areas of strength, and said the maturity he brings has helped the Terps to an undefeated start.
Though Bergmann needed little help from Wild on the field, Wild helped his countryman find his way around the campus when Bergmann first visited in June.
By the time Bergmann returned in late July, he felt at home.
"I became, already, accustomed with the area here. With the campus, with the trainings here, with the facilities," Bergmann said. "It was much easier. I like it here."
Bergmann's taken time growing comfortable with the language, but Wild and the rest of his teammates — six of whom are also foreign — have assisted his growth.
His on-field production has helped his transition.
"He knows how to play football," Wild said, "so he knows how to adapt to this level."
Overall, it's been a smooth process for Bergmann, who said he is proud to be at Maryland. The rest of the team is glad to have his leadership, which has improved as his English has advanced.
As for Wild, he's just happy to have a compatriot on the Terps.
"You can definitely see he's a good player," Wild said. "He's just — he's a good German."
Comments