Maryland volleyball middle blocker Katie Myers will miss Friday morning's matchup against Oklahoma with a knee injury. The redshirt freshman captain will be reevaluated before Friday night's match against No. 7 Washington.
Myers stood on the sideline with ice on her left knee during the Terps' warmups. The Westerville, Ohio, native missed most of last season with a knee injury.
In Thursday night's upset win over No. 18 Southern California, Myers recorded four kills and four total blocks. At one point late in the contest, she exited with what appeared to be a knee issue. However, she rotated back into the match before its conclusion.
Myers has contributed to Maryland's 10-0 start this year with 58 kills and 13 service aces. She leads the squad with 43 blocks.
Freshman middle blocker Jada Gardner earned her first career start in Myers' place. Gardner, a Cibolo, Texas, native, has played in nine sets this year. She has two blocks and eight kills.
