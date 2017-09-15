"Art has this ability to capture an essence that is impossible to describe with words," Badiei said. "We can look at the paintings of any great artist in history and see a reflection of their life in the moment that they existed. It takes a lot of courage to make yourself vulnerable as an artist … And when people see that kind of work, they can instantly feel a connection. A great artist has no need for any words or explanation — just their artwork is enough to share a piece of themselves with people all around the world, no matter their race, creed, or religion."