College Park officials said Friday that a proposed city charter amendment allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote in municipal elections would not be adopted, days after the city council announced its passage.
After hours of debate, the city council said the amendment passed with a 4-3 vote in favor of the proposal Tuesday night. The provision was set to go into effect in time for the 2019 elections.
Most city council actions only require a simple majority among the seven voting council members to be adopted, but as of June, changes to the city's charter require at least six affirmative votes, according to a city press release sent to media and residents Friday night.
The city council announced that it will discuss this development at its work session on Tuesday, according to the news release.
Since the amendment was proposed earlier this year, it has brought controversy among council members, residents and people nationwide. Supporters of the amendment said it would allow representation to community members who pay local taxes, while others say this privilege should only be for those who are U.S. citizens.
Hyattsville became the first city in Prince George's County to allow noncitizens to vote in December. There are at least 10 municipalities in Maryland that have adopted similar policies.
