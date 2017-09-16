Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide after a male was found fatally shot in Riverdale early Saturday, according to the department's tweets.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of 67th Place at approximately 1:20 a.m., where they found a male victim with gunshot wounds, according to the tweets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to establish any suspects or motives, according to the tweets.
Prince George's County Police tweeted that there are no further details at this time, but encourage anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
