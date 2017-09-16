Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary and sexual assault that occurred in College Park, according to an alert sent by the University of Maryland Police early Saturday morning.
According to the alert, the suspect went through the window of a home on the 4500 block of Guilford Road and sexually assaulted a female inside. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the alert.
The suspect left the home, but police do not know what direction they went in, according to the alert.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
