A New York Times investigation detailed the brutal conditions among white collar Amazon workers. Employees are pushed to the brink, encouraged to undermine their coworkers and coerced into secrecy. The highest achievement in Amazon culture is to become an "Amabot," an employee that has become "at one with the system." One worker was punished for traveling to care for her cancer-diagnosed father. Another longtime employee revealed, "Nearly every person I worked with, I saw cry at their desk."