With about 25 minutes remaining in the Maryland field hockey team's 4-1 win against Bucknell on Sunday, the Terps took a different approach to their shots on penalty corners.
After the Terps failed to capitalize on their first four attempts, they used different players to send the ball in from the sideline.
The shift paid off on Maryland's fifth attempt. Freshman midfielder Kyler Greenwalt sent the ball in Keus' direction, but her shot was saved. The dynamic of Maryland's personnel, though, left Greenwalt positioned in front of the left-corner of the net. She tucked the ball into the lower-left corner of an unguarded net to give Maryland a one-goal edge.
The No. 9 Terps took that advantage into the intermission and capitalized on one of their six first-half penalty corner attempts. The backline, meanwhile, didn't allow the Bison (3-6) to attempt a shot in the opening period, the second time Maryland's defense has held a team shotless for an entire half this season.
Bucknell opened the second with an aggressive approach on attack, which enabled forward Nicole Rupnik to breakaway and tie the game at one just minute into the second half. Still, Maryland's distinct strategy on its corner attempts helped it establish a substantial lead.
Greenwalt's second score in the 40th minute gave Maryland (5-2) a 2-1 advantage that it didn't relinquish, and a different setup helped the Terps secure their third score. Holsboer passed the ball to Hanks, who sent it back to Holsboer in the left side of circle. Then, Holsboer deposited it into the upper-left corner.
After the Terps executed on their penalty corner attempts Friday against Indiana, they did so again Sunday, though with a seemingly different outlook. They earned 13 corner changes, which helped them secure 26 shots on goal.
Holsboer added a second score to give Maryland a 4-1 edge, but the Terps didn't require the extra support. In its fourth straight win this season, coach Missy Meharg's team changed its formations, and the Bison couldn't adjust.
