For the third straight week, Maryland football received votes in the AP Poll, but still has not cracked the top 25.
The Terps got a boost from the four teams falling out of last week's top 25 as the Terps' 84 voting points now leave them ranked as the 28th-best team in the country. It is an improvement from last week, when they sat at No. 31.
In addition to four ranked teams falling out of the top 25, Maryland improved its position in the rankings despite being idle, thanks to the strong showing from Texas at Southern California.
The Longhorns took No. 5 USC to double overtime before eventually falling to the Trojans. Texas' strong performance on the road likely made voters more impressed with Maryland's 51-41 in Austin back in Week 1.
For the second straight week, the pollster who has the highest opinion of Maryland is Brent Axe of The Post-Standard in Syracuse. He ranked Maryland 20th last week and 16th this week.
You can find the full breakdown of who voted for Maryland this week here.
