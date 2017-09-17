For nearly 65 minutes, the Maryland women's soccer team held one of the nation's top offenses scoreless. Despite constant pressure, No. 13 Rutgers couldn't break down its defense.
But the Terps suffered a self-inflicted letdown.
Defender Hope Gouterman attempted to clear a cross before it reached an open Rutgers attacker at the back post, but she instead headed the ball into her own net, gifting the Scarlet Knights a score.
Rutgers added another goal to win, 2-0, handing Maryland its first loss this season in its Big Ten opener.
The Terps (6-1-1) faced the daunting task of scoring against a Rutgers (7-0-1) team that had not allowed a goal this year. The challenge increased after two of the Terps' top forwards left with injuries in the opening 21 minutes.
Jarena Harmon, who has a goal and an assist this season, limped off in the 15th minute while Chelsea Jackson, tied for the team lead with three goals, required a cart in the 21st minute. Harmon later returned, while Jackson did not.
Meanwhile, after an open start to the match, Rutgers took control. For about 25 minutes, the Scarlet Knights dominated possession against a new-look Maryland backline.
The unit included freshman Malikae Dayes, who has primarily played forward this season. Dayes filled in for Jlon Flippens, who moved into central midfield.
Despite the rotation, the Terps held strong until the own goal. Their attack, while not in possession as often as the Scarlet Knights, created solid chances on the counterattack.
After Gouterman's own goal, the Terps pushed forward and created several opportunities in front of the net. However, nine minutes later, Rutgers took advantage of the strategy, hitting Maryland on a break to put the contest out of reach.
The Terps remain on the road in their next contest at Illinois on Friday.
