Maryland women's soccer forwards Jarena Harmon and Chelsea Jackson left Sunday's contest against Rutgers with apparent injuries.
In the 15th minute, Harmon remained on the ground after a challenge from a Scarlet Knights player. She limped off the pitch, clearly trying not to put too much weight on her right leg.
Jackson required a cart after suffering an apparent injury in the 21st minute. The senior led the team with nine goals in 2016 and is tied for the team lead with three this year.
Harmon, a junior, was the team's second-leading scorer last year with eight goals. She's scored once this season and added an assist.
With forward Mikayla Dayes sidelined with an injury she suffered against Richmond on Aug. 31, the Terps are without several key attackers. Forwards Madison Turner and Kady Badham have spent time at striker this season and could be called upon in the absence of Jackson and Harmon.
